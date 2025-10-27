Laje AS Secures Lucrative Agreement with Elvia for Power Infrastructure Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elop AS ( (DE:72G) ) has issued an update.

Laje AS, a subsidiary of ININ Group, has secured a significant agreement with Norwegian grid operator Elvia to provide on-call services for power line and pole repairs. This agreement, potentially worth up to NOK 120 million over six years, strengthens Laje’s position in the energy infrastructure sector, highlighting its role in addressing urgent infrastructure needs and supporting the ongoing electrification trend.

Laje AS is a focused infrastructure construction and service company within the energy infrastructure, telecom, and electrification sector. It operates as a main platform company in Qben Infra’s Power niche, with business segments focusing on energy infrastructure, telecom, and electrification, aligning with electrification and digitalization megatrends.

YTD Price Performance: 9.57%

Average Trading Volume: 27,186

Current Market Cap: NOK339.5M

