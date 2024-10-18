Lai Sun Garment Sees Narrower Loss and Revenue Growth

Lai Sun Garment (International) (DE:LAI3) has released an update.

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited reported a narrowed operating loss of HK$1,668.5 million for the year ended July 2024, despite facing a challenging market environment. The company saw a 44.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA to HK$1,191.6 million, driven by strong rental income from its investment properties and a significant rise in property sales, particularly from its Lai Fung Group in China. Additionally, Lai Sun successfully executed non-core asset disposals totaling HK$2,081.1 million, as well as made major strides in its e-commerce hub in Hengqin Novotown.

