Lai Sun Garment Anticipates Increased Losses

Lai Sun Garment (International) (DE:LAI3) has released an update.

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited has issued a profit warning to shareholders and potential investors, anticipating a consolidated loss of HK$2,060 million to HK$2,280 million for the year ended 31 July 2024. This expected loss, which is an increase from the prior year’s HK$1,665 million, is largely due to a decrease in the fair value of its investment properties and increased losses from joint ventures. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares.

For further insights into DE:LAI3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.