Lai Sun Development Changes Share Registrar to Streamline Operations

Lai Sun Development Co ( (HK:0488) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lai Sun Development Company Limited has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from 28 January 2025. This change may streamline shareholder services and improve operational efficiency, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its administrative processes.

More about Lai Sun Development Co

Lai Sun Development Company Limited operates within the real estate industry, focusing on property investment and development. It delivers various property-related services and has a market presence in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -11.11%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $126.9M

