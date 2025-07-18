Lai Sun Development Announces Nomination Committee Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Lai Sun Development Co ( (HK:0488) ).

Lai Sun Development Company Limited, a prominent player in the real estate and investment industry, has announced changes in its Nomination Committee. Effective July 18, 2025, Madam U Po Chu and Mr. Luk Hon Man have been appointed as members, ensuring the committee maintains a majority of independent non-executive directors and includes gender diversity. This strategic move may enhance the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

Average Trading Volume: 103,271

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$988.3M

