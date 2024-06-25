Lai Si Enterprise Unanimous AGM Approval

Lai Si Enterprise Holding Ltd. (HK:2266) has released an update.

Lai Si Enterprise Holding Ltd. successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their 2024 AGM, with unanimous shareholder approval on issues including election and remuneration of directors, auditor appointments, and share-related mandates. As a testament to the company’s shareholder support, each resolution received 100% of the votes, reflecting a strong consensus on corporate governance and future strategies.

