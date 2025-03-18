Lai Fung Holdings Reports Improved Net Loss Amidst Strategic Cost Management

Lai Fung Holdings ( (HK:1125) ) has shared an announcement.

Lai Fung Holdings Limited reported a net loss of HK$164.0 million for the six months ended January 31, 2025, a slight improvement from the previous period’s loss. The company experienced a significant drop in adjusted EBITDA due to lower property sales, although its rental income showed resilience with a 2.3% increase. The company is implementing proactive cost control measures, resulting in reduced administrative and operating expenses. Finance costs decreased due to successful refinancing, and the company plans to dispose of assets worth HK$2,000 million over the next two years to strengthen its financial position.

Lai Fung Holdings Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing primarily on property development and investment. The company is involved in the sales and leasing of residential, commercial, and retail properties, with a market focus on regions such as Zhongshan and Hengqin.

YTD Price Performance: 1.80%

Average Trading Volume: 18,949

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$374.1M

