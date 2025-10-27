Lahontan Gold Corp. Secures $4.3 Million for Nevada Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lahontan Gold Corp. ( (TSE:LG) ) has provided an announcement.

Lahontan Gold Corp. has received over $4.3 million from the exercise of warrants and stock options, which will be used for exploration and development at their Nevada projects, including the Santa Fe Mine. This financial boost demonstrates strong shareholder support and positions the company for future growth, enabling it to proceed with planned drilling programs and tighten its share structure.

More about Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company with a focus on gold and silver properties in Nevada’s Walker Lane. Its flagship property, the Santa Fe Mine project, has a significant history of gold and silver production and holds substantial indicated and inferred mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,835,877

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$50.43M

For an in-depth examination of LG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue