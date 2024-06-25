Lahontan Gold Corp Finalizes Phase Two Drilling

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSE:LG) has released an update.

Lahontan Gold Corp. has announced the completion of Phase Two of its 2024 drilling program at the Santa Fe Mine in Nevada, achieving rapid and cost-efficient progress. The drilling campaign, comprising 11 reverse-circulation drill holes, aims to refine open pit designs and expand mineralization for an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment. The company eagerly anticipates the assay results from the latest drilling, which will inform further project advancements.

