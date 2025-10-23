Lahontan Gold Corp. Expands Resource Potential with York Claims Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Lahontan Gold Corp. ( (TSE:LG) ).

Lahontan Gold Corp. has completed the acquisition of 27 unpatented lode mining claims, known as the York claims, from Emergent Metals Corp. This strategic purchase, contiguous with the Santa Fe Mine Project, is expected to significantly expand the company’s gold and silver mineral resources. The acquisition enhances Lahontan’s control over a district-scale land package in Nevada, offering potential for resource expansion and new discoveries, thereby strengthening its position in the mining industry.

More about Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company with a focus on gold and silver exploration properties in Nevada’s Walker Lane. The company’s flagship property, the Santa Fe Mine project, has a history of significant gold and silver production and is currently being advanced towards production.

Average Trading Volume: 1,811,177

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$51.96M

