Lagercrantz Group Reports Strong Q2 Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

An update from Lagercrantz Group AB Class B ( ($SE:LAGR.B) ) is now available.

Lagercrantz Group AB reported a strong second quarter for the fiscal year 2024/25, with a 13% increase in net revenue and a 14% rise in operating profit. The company completed five acquisitions during the first half of the year, contributing significantly to its growth and profitability. The favorable acquisition market and stable conditions have positively impacted the company’s financial performance, leading to a 17% increase in profit after financial items.

Lagercrantz Group is a technology group offering value-creating technology through proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. It operates in niche markets across nine countries in Northern Europe, as well as in the USA, China, and India. The group comprises around 80 companies, employs approximately 3,400 people, and generates annual revenues of about MSEK 10 billion. Lagercrantz Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001.

