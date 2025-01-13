Laekna Completes Phase I Study of Obesity Drug LAE102 with Positive Results

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Laekna, Inc. has successfully completed a Phase I Single Ascending Dose (SAD) study of its obesity treatment drug, LAE102. The study showed encouraging safety and tolerability results, with no serious adverse events reported. The results lay a strong foundation for future studies, including a Phase I Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) study in China and a collaborative Phase I clinical study with Eli Lilly in the U.S. This progress positions Laekna as a promising player in obesity treatment, potentially impacting its industry standing and offering new hope for overweight and obese patients needing quality weight control options.

More about Laekna, Inc.

Laekna, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments, particularly in the area of obesity, utilizing monoclonal antibodies. LAE102, their internally discovered drug, targets ActRIIA which is involved in muscle regeneration and lipid metabolism. The company is engaged in clinical collaborations and aims to offer novel treatment options for weight control.

YTD Price Performance: 33.40%

Average Trading Volume: 10,312,629

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

