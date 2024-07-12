Lacto Japan Upgrades Annual Forecast on Strong H1 Results

Lacto Japan Co., Ltd. (JP:3139) has released an update.

Lacto Japan Co., Ltd. reports stronger-than-expected first half results for FY ending November 2024, with net sales and net income surpassing forecasts, prompting an upward revision of the full-year earnings and dividend projections. The positive outcome is attributed to a rebound in domestic business, particularly in the food sector, and robust sales in Asian markets. Growth in demand for dairy and meat products, combined with improved profit margins, have contributed to the company’s optimistic revision of its annual financial outlook.

