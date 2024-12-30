Labyrinth Resources Schedules In-Person General Meeting

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited is set to hold an in-person Extraordinary General Meeting on January 31, 2025, in Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxies online and access meeting documents via the company website or by updating their electronic communication preferences. This meeting is a key event for stakeholders interested in the company’s strategic decisions and future plans.

