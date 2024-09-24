Labyrinth Resources Limited’s Exclusive Share Offer

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited is raising approximately $2 million through a non-renounceable entitlement offer of new shares, priced at $0.003 each, available exclusively to eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand. The offer excludes shareholders in the United States and other jurisdictions due to the disproportionate costs of complying with those countries’ regulatory requirements. Ineligible shareholders have been notified that they cannot participate in this offer.

