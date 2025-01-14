Labyrinth Resources Launches Key Drilling Initiatives at Western Australia Gold Projects

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Labyrinth Resources Limited ( (AU:LRL) ) has issued an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited has commenced reverse circulation drilling at its Vivien Gold Project in Western Australia, marking the first exploration at this site since 2012. The company aims to establish a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Vivien by Q1 2025, while also resuming and intensifying drilling at its Comet Vale project to fast-track an updated MRE. Labyrinth’s multi-project strategy, including the newly acquired Mulwarrie Gold Project, highlights its commitment to expanding high-grade gold resources and enhances its positioning in the gold exploration sector.

More about Labyrinth Resources Limited

Labyrinth Resources Limited is a company in the gold mining industry, focusing on high-grade gold exploration and project development primarily in Western Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -1.92%

Average Trading Volume: 730,151

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$142.6M

See more data about LRL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.