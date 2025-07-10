Labyrinth Resources Director Increases Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Labyrinth Resources Limited ( (AU:GG8) ) has shared an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited announced a change in the director’s interest in securities. Kelvin Flynn, a director, has increased his indirect interest by acquiring 5,670,105 ordinary shares through the exercise of performance rights, valued at approximately $2,012,887. This change reflects a significant increase in his stake, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Labyrinth Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,579,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$233.8M

