Labyrinth Resources Director Bolsters Shareholding

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

In a significant financial move, Labyrinth Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Dean Hely acquiring an additional 20 million ordinary shares at a consideration of $60,000. This transaction, approved by shareholders, increased Hely’s total holdings to over 36 million shares, alongside 5 million unlisted options. No securities were disposed of in the process, bolstering Hely’s stake in the company considerably.

