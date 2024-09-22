Labyrinth Resources Bolsters Team and Acquisition

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited has successfully completed its acquisition of Distilled Analytics Pty Ltd, owner of the Vivien Gold Project, and has strengthened its board and management with the appointments of Alex Hewlett and Kelvin Flynn as Non-Executive Directors and Charles Hughes as CEO. The company has also raised $1.60 million through the second tranche of a placement to support the acquisition. These strategic moves aim to bolster Labyrinth’s technical and commercial capabilities, with a focus on new discoveries, mineral resource growth, and accretive mergers and acquisitions.

