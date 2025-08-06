La Trobe Private Credit Fund Reports July NTA Estimate

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

La Trobe Private Credit Fund ( (AU:LF1) ) has provided an announcement.

La Trobe Private Credit Fund announced its unaudited estimated Net Tangible Asset Backing per unit as of July 31, 2025, which stands at $2.00. This update provides stakeholders with insight into the fund’s current financial standing and may influence investor perceptions and decisions regarding the fund’s performance and stability.

More about La Trobe Private Credit Fund

La Trobe Private Credit Fund operates in the financial services industry, focusing on private credit investments. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker LF1.

Average Trading Volume: 360,891

For detailed information about LF1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue