La Chapelle Faces Delay and Trading Suspension

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. is experiencing a delay in dispatching detailed information to shareholders regarding a subscription and reorganization arrangement, necessitating an extension until 15 December 2024. Trading of the company’s H Shares remains suspended since February 7, 2023, pending further developments. The company’s future is uncertain, with potential outcomes including bankruptcy and liquidation, which could lead to a total loss for current shareholders.

