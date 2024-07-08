L1 Long Short Fund Navigates Mixed Markets

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

Despite mixed global market results in June, with the U.S. seeing gains in technology stocks and Europe declining due to election concerns, L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. experienced a downturn, posting a -5.0% return for the month. However, the fund has outperformed the benchmark over the calendar year-to-date and the past three years with returns of 8.2% and 11.9% per annum respectively. Opportunities continue to emerge in low P/E, cash-generative companies, and selective short positions in overvalued growth stocks.

