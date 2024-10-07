L1 Long Short Fund Director Boosts Stake

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

Mark Landau, a director at L1 Long Short Fund Limited, has increased his indirect shareholdings through entities such as Annaeus Pty Ltd, Billy Ray Pty Ltd, and Sylverly Pty Ltd by acquiring 1,020,290 ordinary shares worth $3,009,855.50. The shares were issued under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, with a portion remaining subject to voluntary escrow until April 24, 2028. No shares were disposed of in the process.

For further insights into AU:LSF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.