L1 Long Short Fund Director Adjusts Shareholding

Director Raphael Lamm of L1 Long Short Fund Limited has adjusted his stake in the company through an on-market trade, acquiring 16,528 ordinary shares at a value of $50,965.74. This change, dated 8 July 2024, affects both direct and indirect holdings, including those held in trust for the Lamm FM Family Trust and the L1 Employees Remuneration Trust. Post-transaction, Lamm’s direct and indirect interests include over 21 million ordinary shares, with a significant portion voluntarily escrowed until April 2028.

