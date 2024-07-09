L1 Fund Director Bolsters Shareholdings

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

Mark Landau, a director at L1 Long Short Fund Ltd., has increased his indirect shareholdings through an on-market trade, acquiring 16,528 additional ordinary shares at a value of $50,965.74. These transactions have taken place across various trusts and entities associated with Landau, including family and employee remuneration trusts, with some shares held in escrow until April 2028.

