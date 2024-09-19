L1 Capital Ups Stake in Downer EDI Limited

Downer EDI Limited (AU:DOW) has released an update.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd and its associate L1 Capital Strategic Equity Management Pty Ltd have reported a change in their substantial holding in Downer EDI Limited, now owning 8.22% of the company with 55,220,197 votes. This notice follows a previous update provided earlier, marking a notable shift in the shareholder landscape of the engineering and infrastructure services company.

For further insights into AU:DOW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.