Kyverna Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 2 Trial Results

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. ( (KYTX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Kyverna Therapeutics announced positive interim data from its Phase 2 KYSA-6 trial of KYV-101 for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). The trial showed that 100% of patients achieved clinically meaningful responses with significant reductions in MG-ADL and QMG scores, and KYV-101 was well-tolerated with no high-grade adverse events. These results reinforce the potential of KYV-101 to deliver durable remission with a single dose, setting a new clinical standard in gMG treatment and supporting the design of the upcoming Phase 3 trial.

The most recent analyst rating on (KYTX) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. stock, see the KYTX Stock Forecast page.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. faces significant financial challenges, with consistent losses and zero revenue. The company’s technical indicators and valuation metrics reflect ongoing operational and financial difficulties. Key risks include negative profitability and weak market momentum, which significantly impact the stock’s performance.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product, KYV-101, is a CAR T-cell therapy under investigation for B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases, aiming to achieve durable, drug-free remission.

Average Trading Volume: 510,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $329.1M

