Kyushu Electric Power Champions Corporate Governance and Diversity

Kyushu Electric Power Company (JP:9508) has released an update.

Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. is deeply committed to sustainable stakeholder value creation and has prioritized the development of a robust corporate governance system. The company adheres to Japan’s Corporate Governance Code, ensuring the strategic significance of cross-shareholdings and the responsible exercise of voting rights. Additionally, they focus on fostering a diverse workforce with initiatives for promoting women and other underrepresented groups to management positions.

