Kyoritsu Maintenance Reports Strong Half-Year Results

Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. (JP:9616) has released an update.

Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. reported strong financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a 12.9% increase in net sales and a significant 64.2% rise in income attributable to owners of the parent. The company’s robust growth is further highlighted by a two-for-one stock split, positively impacting earnings per share. Investors can anticipate stable dividends, reflecting confidence in continued financial strength.

