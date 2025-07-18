Kyoritsu Maintenance Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9616) ).

Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. announced the completion of payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution by the Board of Directors. This move involves disposing of 45,160 common shares, with a total disposal amount of 3,390 yen, allocated to directors of the company and its subsidiaries, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9616) stock is a Buy with a Yen3900.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9616 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd.

Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. operates in the maintenance industry, providing services related to facility management and maintenance. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime and is led by President Koji Nakamura.

Average Trading Volume: 575,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen287.8B

Learn more about 9616 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue