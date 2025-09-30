KYORIN Partners with Hinge Bio for SLE Drug Development in Japan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:4569) ) is now available.

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Hinge Bio Inc. to develop and commercialize HB2198, a new drug candidate for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and other diseases, in Japan. This collaboration aligns with KYORIN’s strategic goal to expand its development pipeline and is expected to impact its fiscal year earnings due to the upfront payment to Hinge Bio, which will be recorded as R&D expenses.

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of high-value new drugs that address unmet medical needs. The company is committed to expanding its development pipeline as part of its medium-term business plan, ‘Vision 110 —Stage1 —’.

