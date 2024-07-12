Kyocera Emphasizes Sustainable Growth and Value

Kyocera (JP:6971) has released an update.

Kyocera Corporation emphasizes sustainable growth and increased corporate value through fair and efficient management, aligning with its corporate motto ‘Respect the Divine and Love People’ and its management rationale. The company adheres to its unique ‘Kyocera Philosophy,’ integrates it into corporate governance, and commits to evolving its system continuously. Kyocera also focuses on strategic investments for growth, maintaining a strong financial base, and providing shareholder returns, including dividends and share repurchases.

