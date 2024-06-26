Kwoon Chung Bus Posts Remarkable Turnaround

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited (HK:0306) has released an update.

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited has reported a significant turnaround with its latest financial results for the year ended 31 March 2024, showcasing a profit of HK$52.169 million compared to the previous year’s loss of HK$137.879 million. This notable recovery is reflected in an earnings per share boost from a loss of HK27.4 cents to a positive HK6.7 cents. The company’s revenue surged to HK$2.095 billion, up from HK$1.311 billion the year before, indicating a strong performance across the group.

For further insights into HK:0306 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.