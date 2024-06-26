Kwoon Chung Bus Declares Final Dividend

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited (HK:0306) has released an update.

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024. Shareholders on record as of August 30, 2024, will be eligible for the dividend, with the payment to be made on September 6, 2024. This move is set to reward shareholders and reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to return value to its investors.

