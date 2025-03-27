KWG Living Group Reports 2024 Financial Loss Amid Revenue Decline

An update from KWG Living Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:3913) ) is now available.

KWG Living Group Holdings Limited reported its annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024, showing a revenue of approximately RMB3,573.5 million, a 7.2% decrease from the previous year. The company experienced a significant decline in gross profit by 25.3% and reported a loss of RMB558.7 million, marking a reversal from the profit recorded in 2023. This downturn reflects challenges in the company’s operational efficiency and market conditions, impacting its financial performance and potentially affecting stakeholders’ confidence.

KWG Living Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in property management and related services. The company operates within the real estate industry, focusing on managing residential and commercial properties.

YTD Price Performance: 9.38%

Average Trading Volume: 2,031,505

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$678.7M

