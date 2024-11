KWG Group Holdings (HK:1813) has released an update.

KWG Group Holdings reported a pre-sales value of RMB847 million for October 2024, marking an 11.4% increase from the previous year, despite an 8.5% decrease in pre-sales area. Investors should note that these figures are unaudited and based on preliminary data, urging caution in investment decisions.

