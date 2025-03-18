KWESST Seeks Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation to Maintain Nasdaq Listing

KWESST Micro Systems ( (TSE:KWE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. has announced a special shareholder meeting on March 31, 2025, to seek approval for a proposed share consolidation. This move is aimed at ensuring compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement, following a notification from Nasdaq regarding the company’s non-compliance due to its share price falling below $1.00. The consolidation, if approved, would allow KWESST to maintain its Nasdaq listing, which is crucial for the company’s market presence and shareholder value.

More about KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. develops and commercializes advanced tactical systems for military and security forces. Their product portfolio includes real-time situational awareness and targeting systems, countermeasures against electronic threats, and a non-lethal product line called PARA OPSTM. The company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with offices in London, UK, and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

YTD Price Performance: -52.89%

Average Trading Volume: 6,506,902

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.6M

