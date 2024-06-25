KWAP Buys More Shares in Top Glove Corporation

Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) has released an update.

Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP), a substantial shareholder in Top Glove Corporation Bhd, has increased its stake by acquiring an additional 684,500 shares, signaling confidence in the company’s market position. This acquisition bolsters KWAP’s indirect interest, with the total number of securities held after the change amounting to 524,370,050. The transaction was executed on the open market by KWAP’s Fund Manager on June 24, 2024.

