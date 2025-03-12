Kuros Biosciences Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

Kuros Biosciences ( (CSBTF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kuros Biosciences presented to its investors.

Kuros Biosciences is a Swiss-based MedTech company focused on developing innovative biologic technologies for musculoskeletal care. In its latest earnings report, Kuros Biosciences highlighted significant achievements, including surpassing CHF 75 million in annual revenue, marking a 125% year-over-year increase. This growth was driven by the global adoption of its MagnetOs bone graft technology, which has demonstrated clinical superiority in trials. The company also achieved positive EBITDA for the first time, thanks to strategic cost reductions and operational efficiencies. Kuros continues to expand its international presence, entering new markets and forming strategic partnerships, such as a five-year agreement with Medtronic. Looking forward, Kuros aims to become a global leader in biologic solutions for the musculoskeletal surgical community, leveraging its robust product pipeline and strategic growth initiatives.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com