Kurimoto, Ltd. Announces Share Split and Dividend Forecast Revisions

Kurimoto,Ltd. ( (JP:5602) ) has issued an update.

Kurimoto, Ltd. has announced a five-for-one share split to increase share liquidity and attract a broader investor base. This decision also involves amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and a revision of dividend forecasts, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on improving market accessibility and shareholder value.

More about Kurimoto,Ltd.

Kurimoto, Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market, with a focus on manufacturing and industrial products. The company is involved in enhancing its market presence and investor base through strategic financial decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 82,976

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen78.89B

