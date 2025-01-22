Kuraray Co. Restructures Nonwoven Fabric Business Through Merger

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Kuraray Co ( (JP:3405) ) has issued an update.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. has announced a strategic merger to absorb its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kuraray Kuraflex Co., Ltd., as part of efforts to restructure its nonwoven fabric business. The merger, effective May 1, 2025, aims to consolidate and focus resources on the meltblown nonwoven fabric sector, responding to challenges such as oversupply and declining domestic demand.

More about Kuraray Co

Kuraray Co., Ltd. is a company involved in the manufacture and sale of chemicals, resins, fibers, and textiles. It has been operational since 1926 and focuses on providing various materials to different industries.

YTD Price Performance: 0.34%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.43B

