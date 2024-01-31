Kura Sushi USA Stockholders Approve Directors and Auditor

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on January 25, 2024, with a quorum of 96.5% of voting shares present. Two proposals were voted on: the election of five director nominees who were all elected, and the ratification of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024, which was also approved by the stockholders.

