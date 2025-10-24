Kura Oncology Receives $30M Milestone Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Kura Oncology ( (KURA) ).

On October 24, 2025, Kura Oncology announced a $30 million milestone payment from Kyowa Kirin following the dosing of the first patient in the KOMET-017 Phase 3 trials for ziftomenib, an investigational oral menin inhibitor. This development marks a significant step in evaluating ziftomenib’s efficacy in treating acute myeloid leukemia, potentially enhancing Kura Oncology’s market position and offering new hope for patients with NPM1-mutated or KMT2A-rearranged conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (KURA) stock is a Buy with a $27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kura Oncology stock, see the KURA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KURA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KURA is a Neutral.

Kura Oncology faces challenges typical of biotech firms in transition, with positive revenue growth yet struggling profitability. Significant milestones in drug applications and a strong cash position are positive, but technical indicators and valuation metrics present caution. The company’s stock performance reflects these mixed factors.

To see Spark’s full report on KURA stock, click here.

More about Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing precision medicines for cancer treatment. The company specializes in investigational therapies targeting genetic mutations and specific cancer pathways.

Average Trading Volume: 1,746,569

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $805.5M

See more insights into KURA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue