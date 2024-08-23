Kunming Dianchi Reports Downtrend in 2024 Interim Results

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3768) has released an update.

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in their interim financial results for the first half of 2024, with revenue dropping by 14.4% and net profit falling by 10.8% compared to the same period last year. The company’s earnings per share also decreased by 12.5% year-on-year. These declines come despite efforts to manage costs and generate other income.

