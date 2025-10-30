Kunlun Energy’s Associate CCNG in Talks for Equity Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from KUNLUN ENERGY ( (HK:0135) ).

Kunlun Energy announced that China City Natural Gas Investment Group Co., Ltd. (CCNG), in which Kunlun Energy holds a 49% stake, is in negotiations with Shandong Shengli Co., Ltd. for the potential sale of equity interests in two subsidiaries. CCNG may sell a 51% stake in Nantong Oil & Gas Co., Ltd. and a 40% stake in Qinghai China Oil Ganhe Industrial Park Gas Co., Ltd. to Shengli Share. The transactions, which involve share issuance and cash consideration, are not yet finalized and may not materialize.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, operates in the natural gas industry. The company is primarily involved in investment holding and the gas business, focusing on the purchase and sale of natural gas and gas pipeline construction.

