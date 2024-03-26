KULR Secures Lockheed Martin Contract for Missile Cooling Tech

The latest update is out from KULR Technology Group (KULR).

KULR Technology Group, Inc. has secured a contract with Lockheed Martin to develop advanced phase change material heat sinks aimed at managing the temperature of electronics in long-range precision missiles. This deal comes on the heels of KULR’s successful demonstrations of its cooling technology’s effectiveness. Investors and those following KULR should note that the company regularly communicates vital information through its website and various social media platforms, which may contain information considered material.

