Kula Gold Director Increases Shareholding

Kula Gold Limited has disclosed a change in the interests of director Mark Stowell, who, through an on-market trade, increased his indirect shareholding by acquiring 3,000,000 shares for a total consideration of $25,500. Following the transaction, the total number of securities held by Stowell’s indirect interests, including Merchant Holdings Pty Ltd and Ascot Park Enterprises Pty Ltd, rose to 36,024,881.

