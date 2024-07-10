Kudan Inc. Unveils Annual Financial Report

Kudan, Inc. (JP:4425) has released an update.

Kudan Inc., a Tokyo-based deep tech company, has published its annual financial results in the ‘Bridge Report’ on the Bridge Salon website, highlighting its business activities and growth strategies. The company, which specializes in artificial perception algorithms used in areas like robotics and autonomous driving, has detailed its financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

