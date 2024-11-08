Kubota Corporation Increases Annual Dividend Forecast

Kubota (JP:6326) has released an update.

Kubota Corporation has announced a proposed year-end dividend of ¥25 per common share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, resulting in a total annual dividend of ¥50, a ¥2 increase from the previous year. This move aligns with Kubota’s commitment to maintaining stable dividends and rewarding shareholders. The decision reflects the company’s strong business performance and strategic financial policies.

