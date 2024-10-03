Kubota Corporation Completes Major Share Buyback

Kubota (JP:6326) has released an update.

Kubota Corporation has completed a share repurchase program, buying back 5.2 million common shares for ¥10.41 billion through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system from September 1 to 30, 2024. This is part of a larger repurchase plan authorized by the Board on August 7, 2024, which aims to buy up to 32 million shares for as much as ¥50 billion by December 16, 2024. As of September 30, the company has repurchased a total of 20.57 million shares, amounting to ¥39.87 billion.

